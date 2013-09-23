ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss elevators and escalators firm Schindler is promoting company veteran Silvio Napoli to be its new chief executive, replacing Juergen Tinggren who will move to the firm's board after little more than two years at the helm.

The Ebikon, Switzerland-based firm said on Monday that Napoli, who has been with the company for 19 years and has been responsible for its activities in Asia since 2008, would take over in January.

It did not elaborate on the reasons for the move. A spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

"He (Napoli) will take over the operating responsibility for the whole group," Schindler said in a statement.

Born in 1955, Tinggren will be proposed for election to Schindler's board at the company's shareholder meeting in March, it said.

Schindler posted a first-half net profit of 206 million Swiss francs ($226 million) on revenues of 4.25 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9111 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)