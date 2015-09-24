(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
ZURICH, Sept 24 Two Chinese managers for the
Schindler elevator company have been detained for
questioning, the Swiss company said on Thursday, in a case
linked to possible embezzlement and acceptance of bribes.
Schindler said it was working closely with the Chinese
authorities regarding the detentions, which included the
managing director of the company's Chinese operation, according
to a Schindler statement.
"The allegations are not known in detail, but could relate
to investigations into employees of the Chinese sales
organisation," the Swiss company said.
Schindler, the world's No. 2 maker of elevators after United
Technologies Corp.'s Otis, has been vying with rivals
for a dominant position in China and is building production
facilities in the country as part of its expansion.
Schindler's shares fell 5.4 percent following its statement
on the Chinese investigation.
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Clarke)