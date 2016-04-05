(Adds details about accident, Schindler chairman)
ZURICH, April 5 Elevator maker Schindler
is selling its Japanese business to United
Technologies' Otis unit after its new installations in
the country were halted following a 2006 accident.
It gave no financial terms in a statement on Tuesday.
Following the sale to Otis Japan, Swiss-based Schindler said
that it planned to remain in Japan to "meet its legal and
societal obligations with respect to ongoing legal cases".
A 16-year-old boy died in June 2006 in an accident in a
Schindler elevator installed in a Tokyo government housing
project. Schindler contended that a third-party company was
responsible for maintenance on the elevator, and Chairman Alfred
Schindler has complained the company was the victim of a "witch
hunt" that resulted in a collapse of business in the country.
Before the accident, Schindler had a roughly 1 percent share
of the Japanese market.
"Schindler has based this strategic decision on its
historically small overall market share and its withdrawal from
the new installation elevator market 10 years ago," the company
said in its statement.
Last year, a Schindler elevator service technician was
cleared of wrongdoing in the 2006 accident by a Tokyo District
Court.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)