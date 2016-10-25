* Schindler nudges up full-year profit outlook

* Expects China order growth to fall 7 pct for full-year

* Shares rise 4 percent (Adds conference call details, share price)

Oct 25 Elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler Holding on Tuesday reported stronger than expected order growth in the third quarter as poor demand from China was offset by a healthy U.S. market, boosting its shares.

The Swiss company said it was able to increase orders in the United States, where it signed a multimillion-dollar contract in San Francisco in September.

"(In China) Demand for new installations is still declining with intensifying pricing pressure, mainly driven by lower tier cities," Schindler said.

The company now expects order growth in China to decline 7 percent for the full year, at the bottom end of its previous 5-7 percent range, Schindler Chief Financial Officer Erich Ammann said on a conference call.

The company expects that the global elevator and escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to weakening markets in China and Latin America.

Schindler's biggest markets in terms of sales are Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Schindler experienced positive market developments in almost all European countries in the third quarter except for in Britain and in London in particular, where the cautiousness of customers was noticeable, Schindler CEO Thomas Oetterli said on the conference call.

Finnish rival Kone, which reports third-quarter results on Oct. 26, is forecast to report a slight drop in third-quarter orders according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Schindler shares rose 4 percent to 189.00 Swiss francs as of 1106 GMT

The company nudged up its full-year net profit outlook to between 780 million Swiss francs ($784 million) and 830 million Swiss francs as a result of one-off effects including the long-expected sale of operations in Japan.

($1 = 0.9945 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)