AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Parts of Schiphol Amsterdam Airport have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, Dutch military police said on Monday.

"We received a report of a bomb threat and we have evacuated the airport," a military police spokesman said.

He said the two main terminals - 1 and 2, the international terminals - were evacuated and police were investigating the report.

A spokesman at state-owned Schiphol Group declined to comment. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan and Anthony Deutsch)