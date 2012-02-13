(Updates with suspect's arrest)
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Dutch police arrested a
man suspected of making a bomb threat at Amsterdam's Schiphol
Airport on Monday after the scare forced a partial evacuation at
the airport, one of Europe's busiest, military police said.
Terminals 1 and 2 were evacuated and sealed off after police
received a call from a man claiming he was in the airport with a
bomb.
A bomb squad and police carrying automatic weapons soon
arrived, and police later reported the man suspected of making
the threat had been arrested.
Witnesses saw seven unmarked vehicles racing away from the
departure hall with drivers wearing black, SWAT-style masks over
their faces.
Some flights were delayed following the bomb scare, and
hundreds of evacuated passengers stood outside the terminals
while ambulances and fire trucks waited nearby.
A spokesman at state-owned Schiphol Group said the terminals
were still closed and would be reopened only after the military
police give the green light.
Schiphol is one of Europe's busiest airports with around 45
million passengers per year.
Train traffic, which runs under the airport in a tunnel, was
not affected, a spokesman for rail network operator ProRail
said.
