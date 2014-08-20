NEW YORK Aug 20 James Schiro, a former chief
executive in the accounting and insurance industries and until
recently the lead director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
died of cancer last week, the bank said.
Schiro, 68, retired from Goldman's board in July to undergo
treatment for multiple myeloma, which was the cause of his death
on Aug. 13.
Schiro was CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1998 to
2001, and CEO of Zurich Insurance Group AG from 2002
to 2009.
Shortly after retiring from Zurich Insurance, Schiro joined
Goldman's board. He was named lead director in 2012 as the bank
faced pressure from some shareholders to split the duties of
chairman and CEO. He also served on the board of PepsiCo Inc
.
"Jim was an outstanding Board member and an exceptional
individual who made an invaluable contribution to our firm and
to all those who worked with him," Goldman Chairman and CEO
Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said in a
statement. "We will remember him for his unfailing commitment to
Goldman Sachs and to our shareholders and for the example he set
as a leader and mentor."
Schiro was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 2, 1946, and
lived in Princeton, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife
Tomasina, their children, Justine and James Jr., and a
granddaughter, Elisabeth.
