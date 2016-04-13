FRANKFURT, April 13 German prosecutors said they would press criminal charges against the family behind drugstore chain Schlecker, which folded four years ago.

A spokesman for the prosecutors' office in the city of Stuttgart on Wednesday said charges would be brought against the chain's founder Anton Schlecker, 71, his wife and his two children, without saying what the charges were.

Unlisted Schlecker filed for insolvency in January 2012, hit by competition from rivals Rossmann and dm and after failing to secure funding to upgrade its stores. All 2,800 stores later that year closed, leaving around 13,200 employees out of work.

German newspapers Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten reported that the Schlecker family were being charged with having siphoned about 20 million euros ($22.6 million) away from the drugstore chain and out of creditors' reach before it went insolvent.

Newspaper Handelsblatt reported the family faced charges of having moved assets out of the company and of manipulation of financial accounts.

The papers said that the family's lawyers, which they did not name, declined to comment.

