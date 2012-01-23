FRANKFURT Jan 23 Germany's biggest drug
store chain Schlecker is seeking protection from its creditors,
putting about 30,000 jobs at risk as struggling European
businesses find it increasingly hard to secure funds against a
gloomy economic backdrop.
A court in the German city of Ulm confirmed on Monday it had
received an insolvency filing from the family-owned chain, which
is present in almost every German town but has been hit by
cut-price competition from rivals such as Rossmann and dm.
"I used to shop in Schlecker 10, 15 years ago but then
Rossmann and dm came along and their prices are just so much
cheaper," said Dilara Karacali, shopping for hair products at a
Rossmann store in Frankfurt.
Schlecker, loss-making since 2008, said on Friday it would
file for bankruptcy protection after it failed to secure
financing from key suppliers to pursue its turnaround plan.
"The family has injected a whole lot of money in the past
years," a spokesman for the 8,000-store chain said, but declined
to say whether the family was prepared to provide further funds.
He did not expect suppliers to stop making deliveries to
Schlecker outlets.
Struggling European businesses have found it increasingly
difficult to access the money they need as lenders battle with
volatile financial markets and new requirements to strengthen
their own capital bases.
Germany's Solon, a maker of solar panels, and
Manroland, the world's No.2 printing machinery maker, have both
filed for insolvency in recent months, while retailer Metro
pulled the sale of its Kaufhof department store chain
last week, saying potential buyers were finding it hard to raise
funds.
CREDITOR PROTECTION
Europe's retailers are having a particularly tough time as
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages
growth and government austerity measures, and as shoppers worry
the euro zone debt crisis will trigger a new recession.
A string of British chains including Peacocks, Past Times,
Pumpkin Patch and Barratts have sought protection from creditors
since Christmas.
The Schlecker chain traces its roots to 1965, when its
founder Anton Schlecker branched out from the family's meat
business to open his first self-service drug store. From 1974
it focused on the discount end of the market.
Following years of rapid expansion, the company was hit in
the 1990s by criticism of working conditions for employees.
Anton's children Lars and Meike, for whom he paid a hefty
ransom to free from kidnappers in 1987, took over in 2010 and
launched a turnaround plan which included closing hundreds of
stores, modernising others and improving training for managers.
The company, which made 6.55 billion euros of revenue in
2010, said on Friday it would continue trading and staff would
still get paid, as part of the insolvency process.
Rival Rossmann told the Financial Times Deutschland it was
not interested in buying a large number of Schlecker stores,
though it might look at 50 to 60 if they became available.
German magazine Manager Magazin last week cited financial
sources as saying funds including U.S.-based Oaktree
were potentially interested in buying into Schlecker.
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Patricia
Gugau; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)