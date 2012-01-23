FRANKFURT Jan 23 Germany's biggest drug store chain Schlecker is seeking protection from its creditors, putting about 30,000 jobs at risk as struggling European businesses find it increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy economic backdrop.

A court in the German city of Ulm confirmed on Monday it had received an insolvency filing from the family-owned chain, which is present in almost every German town but has been hit by cut-price competition from rivals such as Rossmann and dm.

"I used to shop in Schlecker 10, 15 years ago but then Rossmann and dm came along and their prices are just so much cheaper," said Dilara Karacali, shopping for hair products at a Rossmann store in Frankfurt.

Schlecker, loss-making since 2008, said on Friday it would file for bankruptcy protection after it failed to secure financing from key suppliers to pursue its turnaround plan.

"The family has injected a whole lot of money in the past years," a spokesman for the 8,000-store chain said, but declined to say whether the family was prepared to provide further funds.

He did not expect suppliers to stop making deliveries to Schlecker outlets.

Struggling European businesses have found it increasingly difficult to access the money they need as lenders battle with volatile financial markets and new requirements to strengthen their own capital bases.

Germany's Solon, a maker of solar panels, and Manroland, the world's No.2 printing machinery maker, have both filed for insolvency in recent months, while retailer Metro pulled the sale of its Kaufhof department store chain last week, saying potential buyers were finding it hard to raise funds.

CREDITOR PROTECTION

Europe's retailers are having a particularly tough time as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, and as shoppers worry the euro zone debt crisis will trigger a new recession.

A string of British chains including Peacocks, Past Times, Pumpkin Patch and Barratts have sought protection from creditors since Christmas.

The Schlecker chain traces its roots to 1965, when its founder Anton Schlecker branched out from the family's meat business to open his first self-service drug store. From 1974 it focused on the discount end of the market.

Following years of rapid expansion, the company was hit in the 1990s by criticism of working conditions for employees.

Anton's children Lars and Meike, for whom he paid a hefty ransom to free from kidnappers in 1987, took over in 2010 and launched a turnaround plan which included closing hundreds of stores, modernising others and improving training for managers.

The company, which made 6.55 billion euros of revenue in 2010, said on Friday it would continue trading and staff would still get paid, as part of the insolvency process.

Rival Rossmann told the Financial Times Deutschland it was not interested in buying a large number of Schlecker stores, though it might look at 50 to 60 if they became available.

German magazine Manager Magazin last week cited financial sources as saying funds including U.S.-based Oaktree were potentially interested in buying into Schlecker. (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Patricia Gugau; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)