* Schlecker founder's daughter says family is out of money
* Schlecker founder was worth $3.1 bln on 2011 Forbes list
* Meike Schlecker says won't sell main business
* Big suppliers including Unilever, P&G resumed deliveries
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 The Schleckers, once one
of Germany's wealthiest families, have lost their
multi-billion-euro fortune, they said on Monday, leaving them
unable to pump fresh funds into the insolvent Schlecker
drugstore chain.
Schlecker, which competes with privately held chains
Rossmann and dm, filed for insolvency last week, putting about
30,000 jobs at risk, as struggling European businesses find it
increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy economic
backdrop.
"There are no significant funds there anymore that could
have helped the company," Meike Schlecker, daughter of company
founder Anton Schlecker, said of the family fortune.
Speaking to reporters at the company's first press
conference since 1990, Meike Schlecker said the family had
already pumped hundreds of millions of euros into the business
and Anton Schlecker was forced to file for personal insolvency.
Anton was the 26th richest German in the 2011 Forbes rich list,
with a net worth of $3.1 billion.
Nonetheless, she said a sale of Schlecker's main business
was out of the question and instead, she and her brother Lars
Schlecker hope to bring Germany's biggest drugstore chain back
out of insolvency and continue running it as a family business.
Court-appointed insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz said
he was open to a "family solution" and was negotiating with
creditors and suppliers to keep operations going at Schlecker.
This may be also be a way to continue an already implemented
restructuring plan.
The company will need a sum of euros in the hundreds of
millions to restructure, Geiwitz said, adding there are
investors who have already expressed an interest.
"I cannot imagine that the brand Schlecker will just drop
off the map," he said.
Schlecker has posted losses for several years and last year
announced plans to shut 700-1,000 stores to shrink its way to
profitability. Now, it has just over 6,000 outlets left.
Finance chief Sami Sagur said Schlecker could sell some of
its foreign businesses, which are not part of the insolvency
filing, to help pay creditors.
A number of suppliers temporarily halted deliveries to
Schlecker after the insolvency filing, including P&G, the
maker of Pampers diapers and Gillette razors, and Unilever
, whose brands include Dove soap and Rexona
deodorants.
These companies as well as other big suppliers such as Nivea
skin cream maker Beiersdorf and Henkel,
whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf hair
products and Pritt stick glue, have resumed deliveries.
($1=0.7601 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack and Olaf Brenner; Writing by Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)