* Schlecker assumes all suppliers to restart deliveries soon
* Insolvency administrator in talks with suppliers
* Rossmann founder says Schlecker landlords want out
FRANKFURT, Jan 27 Procter & Gamble
has resumed deliveries to Schlecker, which will help restock
shelves five days after Germany's biggest drugstore chain filed
for insolvency.
"Schlecker assumes that the remaining business and industry
partners will resume normal cooperation again shortly," the
company said in a statement on Friday.
Schlecker is seeking protection from its creditors, putting
about 30,000 jobs at risk, as struggling European businesses
find it increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy
economic backdrop.
A number of suppliers stopped deliveries to Schlecker
following the insolvency filing, including P&G, the maker of
Pampers diapers and Gillette razors, and Unilever
, which makes Dove body care products and Rexona
deodorants.
Other big suppliers to Schlecker are Beiersdorf,
the German maker of Nivea skin cream, and Henkel,
whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf hair
products and Pritt stick glue.
A court-appointed insolvency administrator, Arndt Geiwitz,
has been negotiating with creditors and suppliers and crossed
the biggest hurdle, an agreement with Schlecker's biggest
creditor Markant, on Wednesday.
Schlecker's landlords were also trying to safeguard their
investments and have approached rival drugstore chain Rossmann.
"Many landlords have approached me. A few hundred have
offered me their stores," founder Dirk Rossmann told Reuters on
Friday, adding he would not make a move on any of the outlets
until he has spoken with administrator Geiwitz.
Rossmann said he expects Schlecker, which last year
announced plans to shut 700 to 1,000 stores, to drop back to
Germany's No.3 drugstore chain this year with about 5 billion
euros ($6.58 billion) in sales.
He expects his chain to post 5.6 billion euros in sales,
making it second to dm with 6.7 billion euros.