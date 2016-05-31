FRANKFURT May 31 British buyout group 3i has bought German car parts maker Schlemmer from investor Hannover Finanz in a deal valuing the company at more than 400 million euros ($446 million), according to a source familiar with the transaction.

3i said in a statement its equity investment stood at 181 million euros, declining to comment further.

A source close to the transaction said that including debt the cable equipment maker was valued at more than 400 million euros.

Investment bank Baird advised Hannover Finanz and co-investor Mackprang on the sale.

Schlemmer posted sales of 263 million euros in 2015 and employs more than 2500 staff.

($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Mark Potter)