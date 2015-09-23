* Sale could value Schlemmer at above 500 mln eur -sources
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German private equity firm
Hannover Finanz is exploring options for its cable equipment
maker Schlemmer including a potential sale which may value the
company at more than 500 million euros ($556 million), two
people familiar with the matter said.
The Germany-focused buyout group has mandated investment
bank Baird to prepare a potential auction of the supplier of
cable protection systems for automotive and industrial
applications.
Hannover Finanz and Schlemmer declined to comment.
The potential sale is the latest in a string of deals in the
German automotive supplier sector, which has seen Mann + Hummel
buying U.S. peer Affinia, Canada's Magna acquiring
Getrag and Mahle taking control of U.S.-based Delphi's
air-conditioning unit.
Schlemmer posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
of 27 million euros on sales of 270 million euros in 2014.
The group, which has 2,300 employees and is targeting 400
million euros in sales by 2020, is expected to post earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
of about 40 million euros this year, the sources said.
Potential strategic or private equity buyers may value
Schlemmer at more than 500 million euros if they value the
company at a similar earnings multiple as that seen in the
recent sale of a peer.
In July, U.S. car parts maker Delphi bought British cable
equipment maker HellermannTyton for 1.1 billion pounds
($1.7 billion), or 14.7 times its core earnings.
Since a 2012 buyout, Hannover Finanz owns 66 percent of
Schlemmer, while the founding family Mackprang holds the
remaining stake. It has expanded Schlemmer's product portfolio
with a bolt-on acquisition in 2013.
