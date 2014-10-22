Oct 22 Schlossgartenbau AG :

* Says for end of third quarter 2014 revenue of subsidiaries Schlossgartenbau Objekt-GmbH & Co. KG and SG Management GmbH of 7.092 million euros (previous year: 6.742 million euros)

* Sees for FY 2015 a consistently positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: