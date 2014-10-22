BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
Oct 22 Schlossgartenbau AG :
* Says for end of third quarter 2014 revenue of subsidiaries Schlossgartenbau Objekt-GmbH & Co. KG and SG Management GmbH of 7.092 million euros (previous year: 6.742 million euros)
* Sees for FY 2015 a consistently positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction