July 8 North American oilfield services and
equipment company Schlumberger Ltd has acquired about
20.1 percent of Chinese oilfield services company Anton Oilfield
Services Group (Antonoil), Antonoil said in a release
Sunday.
Antonoil did not say how much Schlumberger paid for the
423,361,944 shares of Antonoil that Schlumberger acquired.
Antonoil shares last traded at HK$1.50 per share, up almost
8 percent, according to Reuters data. One Hong Kong dollar
equals US$0.129. At that rate, the deal would be valued at about
US$81.9 million.
Antonoil said it first entered into a strategic cooperation
agreement with Schlumberger in 2010 in drilling fluids and
well-cementing services.
Antonoil said Schlumberger will not be involved in the
management of Antonoil and its cooperation with other business
partners will remain unchanged.
Officials at Antonoil and Schlumberger were not immediately
available for comment.