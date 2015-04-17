(Adds background, CEO quotes)
By Swetha Gopinath and Sayantani Ghosh
April 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a
smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter margins as it
continued to execute tight cost controls to combat a decline in
drilling activity.
Schlumberger shares rose as much as 3.3 percent to a
near-five-month high of $94.89 on Friday, a day after the
company reported a profit well ahead of analysts' expectations
despite a 9 percent drop in quarterly revenue.
"Market pricing for certain products and services (in North
America) has already reached unsustainable levels," Chief
Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call with analysts
on Friday.
"However, we are being selective in the pursuit of market
share and very disciplined in the avoidance of loss-making
contracts."
Resilience in its international business, which accounts for
more than two-thirds of Schlumberger's total revenue, helped
drive profit.
"I think the overall resilience in our well-balanced
international business is underestimated," Kibsgaard said.
Schlumberger's cost of revenue fell 7 percent in the quarter
ended Mar. 31. Operating margins shrunk to 17.6 percent from
19.3 percent a year earlier, but were higher than the estimates
of some analysts tracked by Reuters.
Evercore ISI analysts, who had predicted margins of 14.5
percent, said the company had "exceeded our expectations in its
ability to swiftly reduce its cost structure to correspond to
industry realities."
"Schlumberger was likely the most proactive company in the
group preparing for the downturn, swiftly adjusting to changing
market conditions," they said.
The Houston-based company plans to cut 11,000 jobs, bringing
the total job cuts announced this year to 20,000 - about 15
percent of its workforce.
A 44 percent slide in crude prices since June has
also prompted nearly 13,000 job cuts at rivals Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc, who are set to merge in a
$35 billion deal.
Kibsgaard said he expects a recovery in U.S. land drilling
activity to be delayed as energy companies on stringent budgets
deploy fewer rigs, forcing services firms to continue
discounting.
"We don't expect that rig counts are going to come back to
the previous levels of around 2,000. It's going to come back
somewhere in between the current levels and where it was."
There were 760 rigs drilling for oil in the United States as
of April 10, according to Baker Hughes' closely watched survey.
(Additional reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)