Oct 19 Schlumberger NV : * CEO says hydraulic fracturing margins to come down in Q4, and likely again in

Q1, given new pricing levels * CEO says has not seen any major shift in customer sentiments in the past

quarter * CEO says 2012 capex going to be around $4.5 billion, likely to be flat or

slightly down in 2013 * CEO says targeting double-digit EPS growth in 2013, assuming no major

economic setbacks