RPT-COLUMN-Saudi Arabia's oil price hike to Asia may be self-harming: Russell
* Graphic of Saudi OSP vs Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps: http://tmsnrt.rs/2suwlTe
Oct 19 Schlumberger NV : * CEO says hydraulic fracturing margins to come down in Q4, and likely again in
Q1, given new pricing levels * CEO says has not seen any major shift in customer sentiments in the past
quarter * CEO says 2012 capex going to be around $4.5 billion, likely to be flat or
slightly down in 2013 * CEO says targeting double-digit EPS growth in 2013, assuming no major
economic setbacks
* Graphic of Saudi OSP vs Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps: http://tmsnrt.rs/2suwlTe
ZURICH, June 5 Soccer's governing body FIFA said it was in "regular contact" with the organising committee of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday though it did not comment directly on the diplomatic situation involving the Gulf State.