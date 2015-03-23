CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
March 23 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said it expects the oil and gas industry's spending internationally on exploration and production to drop by 10-15 percent in 2015.
A 50 percent drop in global oil prices since June has prompted oil and gas producers to cut back spending and shore up dwindling cash reserves. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 5 Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,228.31 per ounce as of 0105 GMT, after touching 1,225.20 on Thursday, its lowest since March 17. * Gold was poised to end the week down over 3 percent, the biggest percentage fall since the w