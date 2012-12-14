* Says drilling activity in North America has slowed
* Earnings hit seen at 5 to 7 cents per share
* Shares down 5.8 pct
Dec 14 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's top
oilfield services company, said on Friday its fourth-quarter
earnings would be hurt by weaker-than-expected drilling activity
in North America and contract delays in Europe and Africa.
The forecast sent shares of the company down 5.8 percent.
Oil and gas companies have slowed onshore exploration in
North America as drilling budgets for the year are exhausted and
prices for natural gas and natural gas liquids remain low.
Schlumberger estimated the slowdown will hurt its earnings
by 5 cents to 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter.
Dahlman Rose & Co cut its earnings expectations for the
company to $1.07 per share from $1.13 after the company's profit
warning. Analysts' average estimate was $1.13, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schlumberger's profit warning may telegraph fourth-quarter
weakness for oil and gas companies, analysts at Robert W. Baird
said in a note to clients.
At first glance, the warning "seems like a negative read on
fourth-quarter exploration and production activity and
management outlooks entering the new year," they wrote.
International drilling activity, which helped Schlumberger
report better-than-expected third-quarter results, has begun to
slow down due to uncertainty about the world economy.
Europe, Russia and Africa were seeing higher-than-usual
seasonal slowdown in activity, Schlumberger said. Those regions
contributed 27 percent of the company's oilfield service revenue
of $31 billion in the first nine months of 2012. North America
accounted for about a third.
International capital expenditures on oil and gas
exploration are expected to rise next year, but the "rate of
growth in 2012 will be difficult to match due to the absence of
surplus cash flow generation for (international oil companies)
and ongoing introspection in Brazil," analysts at Houston-based
energy investment bank Simmons & Co wrote.
Shares of Schlumberger were down $4.24 to $68.32 in
late-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of
rival Halliburton Co fell 1 percent to $33.14, while
Baker Hughes Inc stock dropped 3 percent to $40.91.