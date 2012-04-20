* Q1 EPS ex-items 98 cts vs Wall St view 97 cts
* Revenue up 22 pct to $11 bln
* Shares up 4.6 pct at midday
By Matt Daily and Braden Reddall
April 20 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, posted a quarterly profit
that narrowly topped forecasts as business outside North
America and in deepwater regions improved.
The company, whose shares rose more than 4 percent, said it
expects more than 10 percent growth this year in the number of
rigs working outside of North America, which has been the big
profit driver in recent years. Analysts said Schlumberger
sounded notably more positive on pricing improvements in
international markets.
"The key to the (Schlumberger) story is the acceleration of
international and deepwater activity, which should escalate in
2013 and beyond," UBS analyst Angie Sedita said in a note to
clients.
Weakness in North American hydraulic fracturing services has
been clearly signaled by Schlumberger and others due to pricing
pressure in natural gas basins, where activity is slowing. That
pressure has now reached liquids-producing areas in the region
as well.
"Still, our well-balanced service portfolio on land and our
strong leverage towards the Gulf of Mexico put us in a good
position to outperform in the North America market," Chief
Executive Paal Kibsgaard said.
Oil companies have moved to tap into reservoirs in
ever-deeper waters around the globe in recent years, triggering
a boom for the service companies and drillers, which can earn
billions from the expensive projects.
Schlumberger said on Friday first-quarter net profit rose 39
percent to $1.3 billion, or 97 cents per share, from $944
million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding a
one-time charge, its earnings of 98 cents a share came in
slightly above the 97 cents estimated on average by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $10.6 billion from $8.7 billion a year ago.
Schlumberger extended contracts to work off Brazil, an area
that energy companies believe could hold vast amounts oil, and
said it was now profitable again in Libya. Kibsgaard said
activity there would return to pre-conflict levels early next
year.
Second-ranked Halliburton Co earlier this week
defied some of the worst predictions by reporting a
higher-than-expected profit, and said it expected the downward
pressure on frack pricing to ease later in 2012.
Fracking has been an industry bright spot in recent years as
energy companies tapped new U.S. discoveries. But the new
sources also created a natural gas glut that has driven down
prices for the fuel by more than 60 percent over the past 10
months, "with little likelihood of short-term recovery,"
Schlumberger said.
Kibsgaard said that liquids production required less
pressure pumping horsepower than natural gas, which meant there
would be some extra capacity even if the overall North American
rig count remained the same.
The outlook for capital expenditures of $4.5 billion this
year is unchanged, but Kibsgaard said Schlumberger was already
cutting back on pump additions in North America. The degree to
which spending would shift elsewhere later this year would
depend on how much international demand picks up, he said.
"I don't think a shift from North America to international
is going to be a significant problem because the activity level
in North America is not really going down. The main issue you
have is there is an oversupply of pumps," he said.
Schlumberger shares, which had fallen 19 percent in the past
year, climbed 4.6 percent to $73.02 in midday trading on the New
York Stock Exchange. Halliburton shares were down 0.9 percent at
$33.68, also on the NYSE..