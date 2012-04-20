April 20 Schlumberger, the world's
largest oilfield services company reported a higher quarterly
profit on Friday, slightly topping Wall Street forecasts on
strong demand from deepwater drillers.
Oil companies have moved to tap into reservoirs in
ever-deeper waters around the globe in recent years, triggering
a boom for the service companies and drillers that can earn
billions from the expensive projects.
That deepwater business helped offset some weakness in
pricing for hydraulic fracturing services, or "fracking."
Sc hlumberger wa rned that pricing pressure in U.S. natural gas
basins, where activity is slowing down, had moved to
liquids-producing areas as well.
Fracking demand has been a bright spot for the industry in
recent years as energy companies tapped into new discoveries
across the United States.
But that has helped create a glut of natural gas that has
driven down prices for the fuel by more than 60 percent over the
past 10 months, "with little likelihood of short-term recovery,"
Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Paal Kibsgaard said in a
release.
First-quarter net profit rose 39 percent to $1.3 billion, or
97 cents per share, from $944 million, or 69 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding a one-time charge, earnings per share of 98 cents
a share came in slightly a bove the analysts' average estimate of
97 cents, accordin g to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nearest rival Halliburton Co defied some of the
worst predictions by reporting a h igher- than-expected profit on
Wednesday, and said it expected the downward pressure on frack
pricing to ease up later in 2012.
Schlumberger shares have fallen 19 percent in the past year,
compared with a decline of more than 30 percent for Halliburton.