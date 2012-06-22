June 22 Liquid Robotics, a maker of automated
technology for measuring ocean data, has formed a venture with
Schlumberger NV to deploy more of the startup's
seafaring robots for the oil and gas industry.
The Wave Gliders, as they are known, operate in remote parts
of the ocean and can measure things such as fish populations and
oil spills. A few were even sent to the Japanese coast last year
to measure radiation after the nuclear disaster there.
The formation of the Houston-based joint venture comes only
a year after Liquid Robotics received a $20 million investment
from VantagePoint Capital Partners along with $2 million in
funding from Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services
company.
Ashok Belani, Schlumberger's chief technology officer, saw
Wave Gliders as especially useful in offshore exploration for
seismic, subsea and environmental monitoring. Schlumberger, for
example, has a large division that produces seismic mapping of
underwater reservoirs for its clients drilling offshore.
Liquid Robotics already earns about a third of its revenue
from oil and gas companies, the company said last year. The
Sunnyvale, California-based company is run by Bill Vass, a
former president of Sun Microsystems, now owned by Oracle Corp
.
Since Wave Gliders run for up to a year without a crew, fuel
or dedicated support vessels, Vass says the savings for
companies that use them can be large. Tracking oil levels in
water from a boat can cost $30,000-$70,000 a day, he said, but
subscribing to Wave Glider data might cost around $500,000 for
the full year.
The technology converts the up-and-down motion of waves to
forward motion, so they can propel themselves without big
batteries.