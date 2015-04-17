April 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No. 1 oilfield services provider, said it would cut a further
11,000 jobs and had reduced its capital spending plan for the
year in anticipation of an extended lull in activity and slump
in pricing.
The company's first-quarter profit beat the average analyst
estimate after it exercised strict cost controls.
Schlumberger executives spoke to analysts on a conference
call on Friday, a day after the company reported.
Here is a selection of comments from Chief Executive Paal
Kibsgaard:
"The pace and magnitude of the activity reductions,
particularly in North America, has been almost unprecedented and
we have to go back to the mid-1980s to find anything similar."
"In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, deepwater activity was
resilient in the first quarter, although we're seeing a steady
change in service mix from exploration towards development work,
driven by budget cuts from most of our customers."
"Market pricing for certain products and services (in North
America) has already reached unsustainable levels. However,
we're being selective in the pursuit of market share and very
disciplined in the avoidance of loss-making contracts."
"In terms of managing the pricing pressure, we remain fully
focused on navigating the commercial landscape by carefully
balancing the pursuit of market share with the protection of
operating margins and by always aiming to trade any pricing
concessions for additional work scope or better contract terms."
"Looking at the industry as a whole, the current financial
challenges will not disappear, even if oil prices were to
recover to the levels seen in recent years. The industry is
therefore forced to seek new ways of working together to reduce
costs and create more project value."
"We expect the largest E&P (exploration and production)
investments to occur in North America, where 2015 spend is
expected to be down by more than 30 percent. We further believe
our recovery in U.S. land drilling activity will be pushed out
in time as the inventory of uncompleted wells drilled and the
refracturing market expand. We also anticipate our recovery in
North America land activity will fall well short of reaching
previous levels."
"In the international market, we expect 2015 E&P spend to
fall around 16 percent, which will create challenges in terms of
activity and pricing levels, but considerably less than the
headwinds seen in North America."
"I'd say there are thousands of wells in North America land
that are candidates for refracturing and this is both shale
liquids and shale gas."
"... The pricing concessions that are currently being
given, we unfortunately are going to have to live with for a
while, because it's going to be a pretty
significant overcapacity for all sorts of services given the
lower activity level ..."
