Sept 12 Schlumberger Ltd plans to make
better use of its equipment and ensure a performance quality in
line with that of the automotive industry, which would mean a
dramatic improvement for the world's largest oilfield services
company.
As part of a broader corporate push by Chief Executive Paal
Kibsgaard to achieve annual earnings per share growth in double
digits, he is targeting what he called "five sigma" reliability
for all its service lines.
"This improvement, which means a 90 percent reduction in
failure frequency compared to current levels, will come in part
from the improved reliability of our new-generation products, as
well as from a step-change in the quality of our work processes
and procedures," Kibsgaard said on Thursday, according to a
transcript of his remarks.
The improved equipment will also work much harder. Over
lunch at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York,
Kibsgaard said Schlumberger would double its asset utilization
by reducing the need for back-up equipment due to the better
reliability, less maintenance downtime and a sharper supply
chain.
As for how the company has done so far in the third quarter,
Kibsgaard saw strong activity in the Middle East and Asia,
driven by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, China and Australia, while in
Latin America, challenges in Mexico and Brazil were largely
offset by work elsewhere in the region.
Russia remained very strong, while there some shutdowns in
the North Sea as well as security challenges in North Africa,
and operational delays in sub-Saharan Africa, Kibsgaard said.
U.S. land activity was solid, with pricing on a slowing
downward trend, while activity in the Gulf of Mexico was at
record levels, he added.