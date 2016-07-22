July 22 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No. 1 oilfield services provider, said it expects a "significant
global supply deficit" of crude oil, assuming steady growth in
demand, given the sharp decline in spending on exploration and
production.
Energy companies have halved their E&P budgets since oil
prices began their slump in June 2014, scaling back drilling to
focus on the most prolific oil fields, a strategy called
high-grading.
"As the opportunities for activity high-grading are
exhausted, we should see a further acceleration in the global
production decline," Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard
said on an earnings conference call on Friday.
The company reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit
for the second quarter on Thursday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)