Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
April 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported nearly 33 percent rise in quarterly profit from continued operations.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.20 billion, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 6 percent to $11.24 billion. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.