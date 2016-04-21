(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Q1 net profit, not loss, was $501
mln)
April 21 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a 48.6 percent slump
in quarterly profit, as spending cuts by oil producers continued
to take a toll.
Net profit attributable to the company was $501 million, or
40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31,
compared with a profit of $975 million, or 76 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 36 percent to $6.52 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)