April 22 Schlumberger Ltd said it
expected a "significant" fall in second-quarter revenue as it
scales back operations in Venezuela due to payment problems, and
a prolonged slump in oil prices continues to keep activity
subdued.
Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard warned of a "sequential
percentage fall in revenue in Q2 similar to what we saw in Q1."
The world's No.1 oilfield services provider reported a 16
percent fall in first-quarter revenue from the prior quarter.
The forecast excludes revenue added by Cameron International
Corp's acquisition, which Schlumberger closed earlier this
month, Kibsgaard said.
