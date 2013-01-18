Jan 18 Schlumberger Ltd's quarterly profit fell 3 percent as the world's largest oilfield services company's international customers held back spending even as North American gas-directed drilling activity remained lower.

"Our results were, however, impacted by the previously announced seasonal slowdowns and contract delays as well as by mobilization and new project start-up costs," Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.

Net income fell to $1.37 billion, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 8 percent to $11.17 billion.