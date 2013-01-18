PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 18 Schlumberger Ltd's quarterly profit fell 3 percent as the world's largest oilfield services company's international customers held back spending even as North American gas-directed drilling activity remained lower.
"Our results were, however, impacted by the previously announced seasonal slowdowns and contract delays as well as by mobilization and new project start-up costs," Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.
Net income fell to $1.37 billion, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 8 percent to $11.17 billion.
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March