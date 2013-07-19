July 19 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 49 percent jump in quarterly profit as drilling activity outside North America touched a 30-year high.

Net income rose to $2.10 billion, or 1.57 per share, in the second quarter, from $1.40 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $11.18 billion.