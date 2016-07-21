(Adds background)
July 21 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No.1 oilfield services provider, said the oil downturn appeared
to have bottomed out and it was considering rolling back pricing
concessions.
Schlumberger's statement echoed smaller rival Halliburton
Co's comment that "deep, uneconomic pricing cuts" would
have to be reversed.
Oilfield services companies were forced to cut rates after
oil producers slashed their capital budgets in response to a
slide in crude prices to their lowest in more than a decade.
"As oil prices have nearly doubled from their lows of
January 2016, we are now shifting our focus to recover the
temporary pricing concessions that have been made," Chief
Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement on Thursday.
He said the company was also planning to renegotiate
contracts with limited promise of longer-term financial
viability.
Halliburton said on Wednesday that the company has been
reviewing every contract and program, down to individual wells,
as it expects to see a modest uptick in rig count in North
America during the second half of the year.
U.S. crude has rebounded since slumping to its lowest
in over a decade at $26.19 a barrel earlier this year. It was
trading at $44.73 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Schlumberger, which reported a better-than-expected adjusted
profit for the 19th quarter in a row, said activity in 2016
would still be weak.
Drillers have added a net 32 oil rigs since early June, when
crude prices topped $50 a barrel. U.S. drillers added six oil
rigs in the week to July 15, the third straight week of
additions, according to a report by oilfield service provider
Baker Hughes Inc.
Schlumberger said on Thursday it cut 16,000 jobs in the
first half of the year, bringing the total reduction to 50,000
since the oil price peak in 2014.
The company has aggressively cut costs to boost margins,
helping its profit top Wall Street's expectations since
Kibsgaard became CEO.
Net loss attributable to the company was $2.16 billion, or
$1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared
with a profit of $1.12 million, or 88 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company reported a net loss primarily on a $1.9 billion
pretax charge related to assets it deemed as not recoverable.
Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share,
above analysts' average estimate of 21 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 20.5 percent to $7.16 billion, still above the
estimated $7.13 billion.
Shares of the company closed down 0.7 percent at $80.02 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)