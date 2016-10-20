Oct 20Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weaker drilling activity and pricing pressure.

Net profit attributable to Schlumberger fell to $176 million, or $13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $989 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $7.02 billion from $8.47 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)