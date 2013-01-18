UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
Jan 18 Schlumberger NV : * CEO says does not see a significant recovery in U.S. natural gas drilling
this year * CEO says lower rig activity in North America to create further pressure on
service margins there * CEO says expects US land rig count to rise by 100 to 150 rigs in Q1, based on
customer feedback * CEO says Saudi Arabia to add rigs in 2013, anticipating 160 operating there
by end of 2013 versus 134 at end-2012 * CEO says still aiming for double-digit growth in EPS in 2013, assuming no
major setbacks in North America, elsewhere
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth likely remained strong in May, a further sign of an acceleration in economic activity that would effectively seal the case for an interest rate increase this month despite sluggish wage gains.