Jan 22 Schlumberger Ltd/NV the world's No. 1 provider of oilfield services, does not expect any significant recovery in the company's activity levels before 2017, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call on Friday.

The company reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it slashed costs, mostly through 10,000 job cuts. The company has cut 34,000 jobs, or 26 percent of its workforce, since November 2014.

Schlumberger's comments are closely watched for insight into the oil industry.

Here is a selection of comments by Kibsgaard from the call:

"The apparent resilience in production outside of OPEC and in North America is, in many cases, driven by producers opening the taps wide open to maximize cash flow, which also means that we will likely see higher decline rates after these short-term actions are exhausted."

"So while the global oil market is still being weighed down by fears of reduced growth in Chinese demand, the magnitude of additional uranium exports, and the continued various trends in global inventories, we still expect ... positive movement in oil prices during 2016, with specific timing being a function of the shape of the non-OPEC decline rates."

" ... Market outlook for oilfield services in the coming quarters will remain challenging as the pressure on activity and service pricing is set to continue."

" ... 2016 E&P investment levels will fall for a second successive year ... any significant recovery in our activity levels will be a 2017 event."

"I am at this stage optimistic that we have completed the workforce reductions required in this downturn."

"During this downturn, the level of new technology sales, which is basically technologies that we have commercialized in the past five years, is at a significantly higher level than what we've seen in previous downturns."

"The new technology sales as a percentage of total revenue in 2015 is 24 percent, which is markedly higher than what we saw in the previous downturn in 2008-2009. This is partly down to the broad range of technologies that we have and the fact that a number of them are focused on driving, I would say, cost and efficiency for our customers. And these type of technologies are as valid in terms of being bought and being operated during the downturn as they are in the upturn."

"In North America, our shale oil production is declining, more or less, as we expected and was, in December, below the levels from one year ago."

"The recent new lows in oil prices is going to be reflected in lower rig counts and more activity disruptions, we believe."

"There is going to be continued budget pressure throughout the first half from all customer groups, where they now have to operate within cash flow. If we focus in on EPS I would say that the current Q1 EPS consensus is probably a best-case scenario from what we can see today in terms of Q1 earnings."

"In the past couple of years we have been pursuing the low-hanging fruit. We are now going into the structural changes of our business that will also provide an additional set of savings and improvements in the years to come."

"I would hope that 2016 is the trough, but I am not ready to rule on it yet."

Comments from Chief Financial Officer Simon Ayat:

"... Approximately 1/3 of the (quarterly) revenue decline was attributable to pricing."

"It's tough to maintain margins at the levels that we currently see."