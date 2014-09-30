(Updates to say Schlumberger declined to comment)
Sept 30 Oilfield services provider Schlumberger
NV is withdrawing employees who are U.S. and European
Union citizens from Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The Texas-based company will pull out about 20 mid-level and
senior managers, a person with knowledge of the matter told
Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1otZaFE)
A Schlumberger spokesman declined comment.
In August, Schlumberger became the first U.S. company to say
that its quarterly earnings would be affected by U.S. and EU
sanctions against Russia.
The company, which drills with Rosneft on the
island of Sakhalin, gets about 4-5 percent of its annual revenue
from Russia, which amounts to about $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)