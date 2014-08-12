UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on lingering oversupply concerns
* U.S. output to grow by 100,000 bpd each month this year - Rystad
Aug 12 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, said it expected U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia to hurt earnings by 3 cents per share in the third quarter.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn $1.51 per share in the quarter ending September, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which drills with Rosneft on the Russian island of Sakhalin, said sanctions were restricting the engagement of people and equipment. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.