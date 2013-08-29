LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - France's Schneider Electric on
Thursday opened books on a EUR600m eight-year bond to partially
refinance its acquisition of UK engineer Invensys.
The company, rated A3/A-, opened books shortly after
0730GMT, setting initial price thought at mid-swaps plus 70-75bp
for pricing later in the day via BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis and
Societe Generale.
Credit Agricole and Santander have been also mandated as
passive bookrunners for the senior unsecured RegS offering.
On July 31 Schneider agreed to buy Invensys for GBP3.4bn to
strengthen its high-margin industrial automation business and
win more custom in the fast-growing energy sector.
The deal, Schneider's biggest since its USD6.1bn purchase of
American Power Conversion Corp in 2006, will combine Invensys's
automation software that helps run power stations, oil
refineries and chemical plants with Schneider's automation
products for the car, aerospace, food and beverage industries.
Schneider has also put in place a GBP2.56bn bridge loan to
finance the deal, initially provided by Bank of America, BNP
Paribas and Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Sudip Roy)