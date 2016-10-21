(Bill Schneider is a professor at the Schar School of Policy
and Government at George Mason University. He is a visiting
professor in the Communication Studies Department at the
University of California - Los Angeles. The opinions expressed
here are his own.)
By Bill Schneider
Oct 21 It's not enough to win the election. You
also have to win the interpretation.
That's where your mandate comes from. What kind of mandate
will Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton get if she
wins? Much depends on her margin of victory. And her coattails.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has indicated
that he does not intend to concede, even if Republican leaders
try to concede for him. Trump is already claiming the election
is rigged. If he loses narrowly he will likely insist the
election was stolen.
Asked in the final debate Wednesday night whether he would
accept the election result if he loses, Trump's response was
shocking: "I will tell you at the time. I will keep you in
suspense."
Don't expect Trump to fade away quietly. He's making plans
to start Trump TV in order to give himself a platform from which
he can harass President Clinton. He could become the creepy
clown of American politics.
A close election will be interpreted to mean that Clinton
won only because she is not Trump. Trump's supporters will rally
behind him and protest Clinton's victory up to - and beyond -
her inauguration in January.
They will denounce her as an illegitimate president. They
will pressure Republicans in Congress to block everything she
tries to do. If her victory does not produce big Democratic
gains in Congress, Republicans will feel emboldened to defy her.
A narrow victory means endless gridlock.
A landslide Clinton victory may be tough. As a Democrat who
was part of the Obama administration, she is the candidate of
the status quo. The fact that Clinton would be the first woman
elected President does not appear to be generating much
excitement, especially among younger women.
But there's a lot of discontent in the country and it's not
confined to Trump enthusiasts. All this year, around 70 percent
of Americans told the Gallup poll they are not satisfied with
the way things are going in the United States. If Republicans
had nominated a more broadly acceptable candidate - like Ohio
Governor John Kasich or Senator Marco Rubio of Florida - there
is a good chance Clinton would be losing.
Trump tried to claim the change issue for himself when he
said at the end of the debate, "We cannot take four more years
of Barack Obama, and that's what you get when you get her."
But he discredited himself when he was asked about his
abusive behavior toward women. He claimed, "Those stories have
been largely debunked.'' No, they haven't. In fact, more of them
are coming out, and they are being corroborated.
The Clinton campaign understands that there is a market for
change in the country. That's why her husband told the
Democratic convention in August, "She is the best darn
change-maker I have ever known," adding, "She always wants to
move the ball forward."
That's what "change" means for Clinton: "moving the ball
forward," as opposed to radical disruption. No round-up of
illegal immigrants. No wall on the Mexican border. No high
tariff barriers. No abandonment of military allies. No repeal of
Obamacare. No jailing of political enemies. No harassment of the
press.
Clinton stands for incremental change. Measures to reduce
inequality. To fight climate change. To resolve conflicts
between minorities and the police. To create more jobs. To push
back Islamic State without committing large numbers of U.S.
troops.
A sweeping Clinton victory would mean that the New America,
a coalition of working women, African-Americans, Latinos,
Asian-Americans, single mothers, Jewish and Muslim voters that
swept President Barack Obama into office, has finally arrived
and is here to stay. It would mean that Trump's resistance
movement has been crushed. It would be an endorsement of
diversity and inclusion for previously marginalized groups like
immigrants and minorities and working women and gays.
It would be a message to the Republican Party. As Ohio
Governor John Kasich put it, "If the Republican Party does not
evolve, the Republican Party is going to die."
One striking feature of this presidential campaign is the
huge education gap. White non-college-educated voters are going
two-to-one for Trump, 62 percent to 31 percent, according to the
ABC News-Washington Post poll. College graduates favor Clinton
by more than 20 points, 55 to 34 percent. For the first time in
more than 50 years, whites with a college degree are voting
Democratic, 51 to 38 percent.
To educated voters, Trump represents know-nothing politics.
His supporters reject climate change as a hoax. They are
suspicious of foreigners and immigrants. They are fearful of a
globalized economy. They harbor racial resentment. They believe
the rest of the world takes advantage of the United States. They
nurture conspiracy theories and believe this election is being
hijacked by sinister forces.
"This election," Trump told a rally in Florida, "will
determine whether we are a free nation or whether we have only
the illusion of democracy, but are in fact controlled by a small
handful of global special interests rigging the system."
A lot of Americans resent being governed by educated experts
and professionals like Clinton and Obama. Resentment of the
educated elite has always been a deep strain in American
populism.
It emerged in 2008, when Obama spoke disdainfully about
economically distressed small-town Americans who "cling to guns
and religion." It broke out this year when Hillary Clinton
denounced "half of Trump supporters" as a "basket of deplorables
. . . racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic - you
name it." To many less well-educated Americans, comments like
those are blatant snobbery.
Resentment of the educated elite also drives hatred of the
press. Journalists, especially national journalists, are usually
well educated and have a sophisticated world view. A
conservative editor explained to the New York Times that
mainstream journalists are "interested in every kind of
diversity except the kind that would challenge their own
prejudices," including "bigotry against conservative religion,
bigotry against rural folks and bigotry against working-class
and poor white people."
Educated Americans will interpret a big Clinton victory as
an endorsement of their "enlightened" values. For less
well-educated whites, it will confirm their sense of isolation
and resentment.
Each of the last four presidents - George H.W. Bush, Bill
Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama - promised to bring the
country together. They all failed.
There is little prospect that either Clinton or Trump - two
of the most divisive figures in U.S. politics - can heal the
divide. Two Americas, two interpretations.
And no widely accepted mandate.
