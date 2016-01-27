(Bill Schneider is a visiting professor in the Communication
Studies Department at University of California - Los Angeles.
The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Bill Schneider
Jan 27 The 2016 presidential campaign is being
driven by two politicians whose names are not on any ballot:
Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The Republican race is being
shaped by conservative rage at Obama. The Democratic race by
liberal wariness of Clintonism.
Seven years of President Obama has driven Republicans over
the edge. They despise this president and everything he stands
for. Obama is the ultimate conservative nightmare - a
big-government liberal who's weak on foreign policy. And black.
What's shaping the Republican race is the fury of
rank-and-file Republican voters at their own party. Republicans
have taken control of Congress - and for what? They still can't
stop Obama. He vetoes what the Republican Congress can pass,
like repeal of Obamacare. And he ignores Congress and acts on
his own authority to implement what they won't pass.
Based on two decades of polling by the Pew Research Center,
the "New York Times" reports, "Republican unhappiness with their
own party during the Obama presidency has exceeded any previous
level of self-party dissatisfaction among either Democrats or
Republicans." Rage at the Republican leadership has produced two
brutally antiestablishment contenders, Donald Trump and Senator
Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), both current front-runners for the GOP
nomination.
What we are seeing now is a split. The Republican Party
establishment is anxiously embracing Trump. The conservative
ideological establishment is angrily rejecting Trump and
promoting Cruz. What's the difference?
Republican Party leaders see Trump as more flexible and
pragmatic. "We've got to make deals," Trump said at a campaign
rally last week. "We don't want to sign executive orders. We
want to make good deals." Deal-making is something professional
politicians understand.
Cruz, on the other hand, is totally inflexible. To him,
deals are sell-outs. Cruz believes that shutting down the
federal government and putting the full faith and credit of the
United States at risk are good negotiating tactics. His
willingness to go to the brink horrifies professional
politicians.
But it thrills conservative intellectuals. They want a
leader who is completely committed to principle. That's not
Trump. The "Weekly Standard" called Trump "a confidence man."
The "National Review" published an entire issue "Against Trump."
He's ideologically incoherent. He has no problem with big
government - a wall on the border, mass deportations - as long
as he's in charge. The only thing Trump truly believes in is
himself.
Conservatives admire Cruz's "no compromise" approach.
Republican politicos hate it. They think it will doom them at
the polls. "With Cruz, you're looking at a Republican Party that
wouldn't win the vote of a young person, a young woman or
minority for a generation," one Republican consultant warned.
On the Democratic side, former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton promotes what she calls a "sensible, achievable agenda."
That doesn't exactly get liberals' juices flowing. Neither did
her husband's record as president. He got elected at a time when
Reaganism was still in the ascendancy, and he moderated the
Democratic Party's "big government" image in order to make
Democrats more competitive. It worked.
But this is a different time. Liberals today do not feel
they have to reach an accommodation with free-market capitalism.
Not after the financial crash, the Great Recession and years of
wage stagnation and rising inequality.
Bill Clinton's signature policy achievements never had much
appeal to liberals. Free trade, welfare reform, a balanced
budget and Wall Street deregulation were all passed with more
support from Republicans than from Democrats. Many liberals look
at Hillary Clinton and see Wall Street and "triangulation."
Older Democrats revere Bill Clinton and see him as a
president who delivered "good times." Many younger Democrats
don't share those recollections. After all, Clinton has been out
of the White House for more than 15 years. For younger voters,
Clinton's "good times" means something different.
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) electrifies liberals. He's
conviction. Hillary Clinton is calculation. Especially when she
shifts to the left on issues like trade. For younger liberals,
socialism is not a scare word. They didn't live through the Cold
War. Even the fact that Sanders is not a registered Democrat
doesn't bother them. Many young liberals identify as
independents, too.
If Sanders wins Iowa and New Hampshire, he will be an
instant media sensation: the Clinton crusher. He's hoping the
momentum of the two victories would carry him to the Democratic
nomination, especially as he becomes better known to minority
Democratic voters.
Commentators are constantly drawing attention to parallels
between the 2016 Democratic race and the 2008 race between Obama
and Hillary Clinton. In some ways, however, the stronger
parallel is the primary showdown between Vice President Walter
Mondale and Senator Gary Hart of Colorado in 1984. Mondale was
the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party establishment. Hart
was the advocate of a "new politics" for a new generation.
But there's one big difference. Hart was thwarted by a
single question, borrowed from a television commercial: "Where's
the beef?" Sanders is less vulnerable to that kind of criticism.
When it comes to policy ideas, Sanders is pretty beefy.
(Bill Schneider)