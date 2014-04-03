PARIS, April 3 French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric said it was in exclusive talks with The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners to sell its sensors unit in a deal based on an enterprise value of $900 million.

Schneider said it would reinvest about $100 million in the Custom Sensors & Technologies (CST) business in order to have a shareholding of about 30 percent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)