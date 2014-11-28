PARIS Nov 28 Electrical equipment maker
Schneider Electric could cut over 130 jobs in France
as it restructures its production of prefabricated power
substations and shrinks the segment's staff by a third, a
company spokesman told Reuters.
Talks with labour representatives over a redundancy plan
will start in December, the spokesman said, confirming a planned
restructuring that the CFDT metal workers' union condemned in a
statement on Thursday.
Substations carry electricity from power plants and
transmission lines and transform it from high to lower voltage
to distribute it to consumers and firms.
A sluggish economic backdrop in Europe has prompted
companies to slash their capital spending, while belt-tightening
from governments has weighed on public investment, depressing
sales of such equipment.
Demand for the substations has fallen over each of the past
three years, while competition from smaller players has become
tougher, Schneider's spokesman explained.
Schneider wants to reorganise its production of substations,
currently scattered across four sites in France, to regroup
activities by speciality, cut costs and be more competitive.
Schneider has already restructured its medium-voltage
business after it took over the power distribution business of
energy group Areva in 2010.
In its southern site of Fabregues, near Montpellier, it
plans to cut over 100 jobs out of 150 as it narrows the plant's
focus on making metallic substations. These are lighter than
common concrete substations and can be exported and installed
where companies need them, including in mines and oil rigs.
Schneider also plans to shut down completely one site east
of Paris, in Saint-Soupplets, where it employs around 30 people.
Schneider will seek to avoid layoffs and help workers find
other jobs inside and outside the group, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Andrew Callus)