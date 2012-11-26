Nov 26 Here's what's supposed to be happening:
After losing two presidential elections, Republicans are
supposed to be re-evaluating what their party stands for. Are
they out of line with mainstream America? Does the party need to
change?
The answer is yes. So the party moves to the center and
searches for candidates with broader appeal. Republicans don't
need another spectacle like the 2012 primaries, where the
contenders ran the gamut from a panderer to the right (Mitt
Romney), to the far right (former House Speaker Newt Gingrich,
Rick Santorum), to the extreme right (Representative Michele
Bachmann and Texas Governor Rick Perry), to the lunatic fringe
(Herman Cain, Representative Ron Paul).
There was one moderate in 2012 - Jon Huntsman. Huntsman
didn't make it past New Hampshire, where he came in first among
the tiny number of Democrats who voted in the Republican
primary.
After conservative Senator Barry M. Goldwater lost in 1964,
Republicans turned to Richard M. Nixon. Nixon had been defeated
for president in 1960 and then for governor of California in
1962. He was politically dead - dead as Jacob Marley. But
Republicans resurrected Nixon and dusted off his centrist
credentials. Nixon won.
After liberal Senator George McGovern lost in 1972,
Democrats turned to Jimmy Carter, a moderate Southern governor
who had nominated Scoop Jackson for president at the 1972
Democratic convention. Carter won. In 1992, after three losses
in a row, Democrats came up with another moderate Southern
governor, Bill Clinton, who had been chairman of the centrist
Democratic Leadership Council. Clinton won.
Call it the centrist imperative. It's supposed to be
happening to Republicans now. But it's not. Instead, Republicans
are blaming everything for their loss except what they stand
for. Romney believes he lost because President Barack Obama
handed out "gifts" to minorities.
Most Republicans believe they lost because they had a bad
candidate. Epically bad. The worst since, well, the last two
candidates from Massachusetts, Michael Dukakis and Senator John
Kerry. They believe Romney got smeared by Democrats and didn't
fight back. As conservative activist Grover Norquist put it,
"The president won a mandate not to be Romney for the next four
years because Romney gives people cancer and is a bad person and
is mean to dogs."
Some Republicans are simply in denial. "I don't think for a
second Republicans ought to change what we believe and what we
stand for," the former executive director of the Mississippi
Republican Party told The New York Times. "I do think we could
do a more effective job of communicating that."
It's a popular theme among Republicans. There's nothing
wrong with their message. There's something wrong with their
messaging.
And their messenger. Conservatives have abandoned Romney as
a shape-shifter who was never really one of them. "What we got
was a weak moderate candidate handpicked by the Beltway elites
and country club establishment wing of the Republican Party,"
the national coordinator of the Tea Party Patriots told a news
conference.
Why don't Republicans get it? Because they are actually one
stage beyond the centrist imperative. The next stage is the
centrist collapse.
The polarization of our politics has its roots in the
centrist collapse. Republicans saw the center collapse under
Nixon and Gerald Ford. Nixon was a "Great Society Republican"
who started affirmative action and environmental protection
programs. Conservatives hated the Nixon-Ford-Henry Kissinger
foreign policy of detente with communism. The failure of Nixon
and Ford drove Republicans to the right and into the arms of
Ronald Reagan, who led Republicans to three victories in a row.
Similarly, Democrats saw the center collapse under Carter.
After Carter's failure, Democrats began moving to the left. Like
the Goldwater forces in the Republican Party, the McGovern
forces lost the election and ultimately took over the party.
A lot of Republicans regard George W. Bush as a failed
centrist. Conservatives call Bush a "big government Republican"
because he allowed increases in spending and deficits (for two
wars, a new entitlement program and a government bailout). After
Bush and Senator John McCain and Romney, conservatives are
saying, "Enough moderation."
They believe voters are hungering for the real thing.
Conservatives have taken refuge in the South, where Republicans
enjoy total domination. In Bibb County, Alabama, a dead
Republican defeated a living Democrat for county commissioner.
The big shock to Republicans was not just that Romney lost.
It was also that they failed to make gains in the Senate, which
they had counted on taking over. The party threw away likely
Senate victories in Missouri and Indiana this year by nominating
extreme candidates. Just like they did in 2010 in Nevada,
Delaware and Colorado.
The fact is, the Republican message could not be any
clearer. Voters know what the party stands for. That's the
problem.
Republicans first step is to learn two basic things. One is
not to stigmatize people like immigrants and gays and single
mothers. The other is not to threaten to shred the safety net.
That's not centrism. That's common sensism.