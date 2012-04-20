PARIS, April 20 Schneider Electric on Friday confirmed that organic sales in 2012 would be flat or slightly higher as it reported almost flat growth in first-quarter like-for-like sales, hit by weaker business in Asia and tough economic conditions in Southern Europe.

"For the remainder of 2012, visibility remains limited by the uncertainty surrounding the global economy," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said in a statement.

As a result, the French industrial group continues to expect flat to slightly higher organic growth for sales and an adjusted EBITA margin between 14 and 15 percent this year.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 5.41 billion euros ($7.11 billion), up 9.4 percent on a reported basis but up 0.4 percent organically.

Growing business in the Americas, Russia and Africa helped offset a weaker Asia and deteriorated economic conditions in Spain and Italy.

A strong contribution from the acquisitions made in 2011, particularly Spanish industrial automation company Telvent, also helped lift reported sales in the quarter, Schneider said. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)