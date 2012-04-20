* Q1 sales up 9.4 pct as reported, and up 0.4 pct
organically
* Confirms 2012 outlook
* Not ruling out smaller bolt-on acquisitions
* Shares down 0.7 percent
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Elena Berton
PARIS, April 20 Schneider Electric
forecast flat to slightly higher organic sales growth this year,
as the French industrial group reported 0.4 percent growth in
quarterly like-for-like sales, hit by a slower Asia and dire
conditions in southern Europe.
"For the remainder of 2012, visibility remains limited by
the uncertainty surrounding the global economy," chief executive
Jean-Pascal Tricoire said on Friday.
Schneider, whose products help utilities distribute
electricity and which also makes automation systems for the
automobile and water treatment industries, also forecast an
adjusted 2012 operating margin of 14-15 percent.
Its total first-quarter sales rose 9.4 percent to 5.41
billion euros ($7.1 billion).
Growing business in Africa, the Americas and Russia helped
offset a weaker Asia and deteriorating markets in Spain and
Italy, where the economy is feeling the effect of tough
government austerity measures.
"As expected, the slowdown of activities in Asia and in
Southern Europe has weighed on growth," said CM-CIC analyst Ari
Agopyan, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock. Organic growth
was slightly better than his forecasts and consensus
expectations, Agopyan said.
Sales in China, which make up around 12 percent of group
sales, posted a mid-single digit decline, hit by slower industry
and construction markets.
A strong contribution from acquisitions made in 2011,
particularly Spanish industrial automation company Telvent,
helped in the first quarter, Schneider said.
Chief financial officer Emmanuel Babeau told Reuters that
although the company planned to focus on integrating those
acquisitions during the first half, it would not rule out
smaller sized bolt-on deals.
Schneider shares, up 17 percent in 2012 after losing 14
percent of their value last year, were 1.0 percent lower at
46.96 euros at 0850 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent higher
CAC40 index.
In February, Schneider unveiled a strategic plan for the
next three years to drive growth from its service business,
which provides infrastructure and IT support in addition to
equipment and accounts for more than a third of the total
business, as well as from emerging markets where currently 39
percent of group sales are made.
As part of the plan, Schneider is targeting cost cuts of 900
million euros to 1.1 billion by 2014 from acquisition synergies
as well as streamlined supply chains and purchasing.
Schneider also builds electric networks and management
systems for the energy, water treatment, oil and gas sectors and
manages electric power in residential, industrial, and
commercial buildings.
($1 = 0.7609 euro)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Dan
Lalor)