PARIS Aug 3 French engineering company
Schneider Electric has received two offers in a second
round of bidding for its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, daily
Les Echos said on Friday.
Chipmaker Avago Technologies and a consortium
comprising private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and PAI
Partners placed the bids for Schneider's Custom Sensors &
Technologies unit (CST), the paper said, citing sources.
The offer made by Avago appeared to be leading, it said.
Schneider could not immediately be reached for comment.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that
Schneider - which postponed the sale of the unit last year amid
financial market turmoil - had received initial-round bids,
mostly from private equity firms, for CST, which could be worth
about 1 billion euros
The subsidiary makes sensors for the automotive,
aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure
industries. The business has about 4,700 employees worldwide and
posted 2011 sales of $660 million, according to the company's
website