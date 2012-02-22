PARIS Feb 22 Schneider Electric is targeting an adjusted EBITA margin of between 13 percent and 17 percent of sales by 2014 as part of its new strategic plan, but said its business in 2012 would be broadly flat due to slower growth in Europe.

For 2012, the company expects flat to slightly positive organic sales growth and an adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin of between 14 and 15 percent.

Net profit in 2011 rose 6 percent to 1.82 billion euros ($2.41 billion), while sales increased 14 percent to 22.39 billion, the company said on Wednesday. The EBITA margin was 14.2 percent in 2011, down from 15.1 percent in 2010. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)