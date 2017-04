PARIS, 5 Feb France's Schneider Electric , a supplier of energy infrastructure, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its appliances systems unit Invensys Appliance to investment firm Sun European Partners.

The price of the deal is 150 million pounds ($244.42 million) and is expected to close in the first half of 2014.

