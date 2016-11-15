PARIS Nov 15 French sovereign fund Bpifrance and Credit Agricole announced plans on Tuesday to sell a 1.85 percent stake in Schneider Electric through an accelerated book-building with institutional investors.

The institutions will sell 10,937,142 shares priced at between 62.15 and 63.82 euros, the stock's last closing price.

Credit Suisse Securities Europe Limited and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking are acting as joint bookrunners in the placement. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost)