(Adds details, finance director quote)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Feb 19 Electricity components and energy
management group Schneider Electric outlined on
Thursday a five-year plan to improve its profit margins through
cost-saving measures and the possible sale of non-core assets.
It said it was focusing on annual organic revenue growth of
between 3 and 6 percent, and on improving returns on its recent
investments - a process that it said could involve selling
non-core businesses and incurring impairment losses of hundreds
of millions of euros.
Schneider, the world's biggest maker of low and medium
voltage power equipment, set out its plan through to 2020 in an
investor day presentation accompanying its 2014 results.
It said it was targeting adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins in a range
between 13 and 17 percent against 2014's 13.9 percent.
The firm, which has suffered from slow growth in its core
European market in recent years, also promised a share buyback
plan of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros in the next one or two
years.
It said it wanted to return to the sort of returns on
capital it was achieving before it bought British industrial
automation specialist Invensys in 2013 for 3.4 billion pounds
($5.26 billion).
For the current year, it said it was targeting low
single-digit growth in revenue and an improvement in profit
margins, driven by growth in North America and assuming the
current favourable currency effects remain.
It said it expected EBITDA margins of 14 to 14.5 percent
this year against 13.9 percent in 2014 where earnings before
tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation grew 3.2 percent to
3.463 billion euros ($3.95 billion).
"Our new plan is to grow our margins and 2015 will be a
first step on that road," finance director Emmanuel Babeau said.
Fourth quarter sales rose 2.5 percent to 6.95 billion euros
and the company said it would keep its dividend payout ratio at
about 50 percent of net income.
($1 = 0.8760 euros; $1 = 0.6467 pounds)
(Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Tim Hepher and Pravin
Char)