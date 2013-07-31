* To pay 502 pence a share in cash and shares
* Close to original proposal, though cash element higher
* Deal seen EPS accretive from 2014 and delivering savings
* Schneider shares up 4 pct, Invensys up 2 pct
By Elena Berton
PARIS, July 31 France's Schneider Electric
is to buy British engineer Invensys for an
agreed 3.4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) to strengthen its
high-margin industrial automation business and win more custom
in the fast-growing energy sector.
Schneider said on Wednesday it would pay 502 pence a share
in cash and stock, 14 percent above Invensys' closing price the
day before talks between the two firms were disclosed.
That is just below an initial proposal of 505 pence a share
after other bidders failed to emerge, although the cash
component is higher, at 372 pence, than the original 319 pence.
The deal, Schneider's biggest since its $6.1 billion
purchase of American Power Conversion Corp in 2006, will combine
Invensys' automation software that helps run power stations, oil
refineries and chemical plants with Schneider's automation
products for the car, aerospace, food and beverage industries.
It will bolster the French group against larger players such
as Switzerland's ABB and Germany's Siemens
and give it the opportunity to cross-sell its energy efficiency
products to Invensys' high energy-using customers.
"The Invensys deal is a little bit expensive, but if we
discount back the synergies it looks OK," said Espirito Santo
analyst Rob Virdee.
Schneider, which has been hit by a faltering world economy
and a weak Europe in particular, forecast the deal would deliver
140 million euros of cost savings a year by 2016 and about 400
million euros of additional revenues a year by 2018.
Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told reporters it
would review the future of Invensys' appliance unit, which makes
controls for washing machines, suggesting it could be sold.
At 1020 GMT, Schneider's shares were up 4.1 percent at 60.37
euros, while Invensys' were up 2 percent at 501 pence.
The British firm has long been touted as a takeover target
in an industry dominated by larger rivals and some analysts had
speculated Schneider's interest could prompt rival bids from
firms such as Emerson and General Electric.
The bid speculation gathered pace after Invensys sold its
rail unit in November, allowing it to cut its pension deficit.
BOOSTING PROFITS
According to Reuters data, Schneider's offer values Invensys
at 22.8 times forecasts for the British firm's earnings for next
year. Britain's listed industrial machinery firms are on average
trading at a multiple of 13.3 times earnings estimates for 2014.
The French firm said it expected the deal to boost cash
earnings per share by a low to mid single-digit percentage in
2014 and by a high single digit-percentage in 2016.
Integration costs would be about 150 million euros over
2014/15, with acquisition costs of about 60 million and tax
savings around 400 million over the first five years, it added.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Schneider said its first-half earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) fell 2 percent to 1.53 billion euros,
reflecting the economic crisis in Italy and Spain, low business
confidence in France and lower spending by utilities in Germany.
But it kept its full-year organic revenue and EBITA margin
targets, as organic revenues outside western Europe returned to
growth in the second quarter.
"The risk for Schneider is that they have to make about a
240 basis point improvement in second half margins versus the
first half to meet their current guidance, and that could be a
stretch if management's focus turns more towards the
acquisition," Espirito Santo's Virdee said.
JP Morgan Cazenove and Barclays advised
Invensys on the deal, while Deutsche Bank and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch advised Schneider.